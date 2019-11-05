Oil technical analysis: WTI trading off daily highs ahead of API data

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Crude oil is pressuring the November highs ahead of the API data.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 57.50 resistance. The target can become the 59.00 handle if broken. 
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is challenging $57.50 a barrel and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The API data is scheduled for 21:30 GMT. While this news is usually less market-moving than the EIA, it still has the potential to create volatility.

 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
The 57.50 target has been reached. The market, for now, seems reluctant to break above the level. However, a daily close above 57.50 can lead to further strength to the 59.00 handle. 
 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
WTI is trading above its main SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 57.00 and 56.50 and 56.00 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.18
Today Daily Change 0.59
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 56.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.61
Daily SMA50 55.49
Daily SMA100 56.01
Daily SMA200 57.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.49
Previous Daily Low 55.9
Previous Weekly High 56.97
Previous Weekly Low 53.77
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.11 after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with a jump to 54.7 points. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate cut, strengthening the dollar. 

GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.

USD/JPY pushes past 109.00 as data inspires another rally

USD/JPY has a lot to be happy about today as the good ISM non-manufacturing data beat expectations of 53.5 to print at 54.7.

Gold continues to sell off as the dollar rallies

Gold has lost around 1.50% of its value today as it seems investors are positioning away from safe havens.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire

The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.

