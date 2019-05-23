Oil technical analysis: WTI sinks to its lowest since March near $60.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

Oil daily chart

On the daily chart, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is declining sharply as it is now trading at levels not seen since late March. WTI is trading below its 50 simple moving averages (SMAs) while testing the 200 SMA near $60.00 a barrel.


Oil 4-hour chart

WTI is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below 60.00 figure can open the gates to the 58.00 support. 

Oil 30-minute chart

In the short term, bears can target 59.50 and the 59.00 figure to the downside. Resistance is seen at 61.50, 61.00 and 62.80 levels. 


Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 59.88
Today Daily Change -1.46
Today Daily Change % -2.38
Today daily open 61.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.53
Daily SMA50 62.31
Daily SMA100 58.33
Daily SMA200 60.05
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.02
Previous Daily Low 61.05
Previous Weekly High 63.83
Previous Weekly Low 60.79
Previous Monthly High 66.57
Previous Monthly Low 60.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 62.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 58.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location