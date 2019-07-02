Oil is falling sharply from the recent swing high.

Bears are challenging the 56.70 support.

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is retreating from recent highs near $60.00 a barrel. The market is dropping below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



Oil 4-hour chart

Oil is attempting to break below 56.70 support and the 200 SMA. A break below the level could open the door to more losses towards 55.00. Resistancea are seen at the 58.00 and 59.00 levels.



Additional key levels