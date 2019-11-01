Oil technical analysis: WTI on track to record its largest daily advance since mid-September

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Crude oil is starting November with a massive breakout above $56.00 a barrel.
  • Resistance is seen at the 57.00 an 57.50 level on the way up.

 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is starting November with a huge move to the upside breaking above the $56.00 a barrel and the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
WTI is breaking out to the upside while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Buyers seem to have taken the helm and next week 57.00, 57.50 and 59.00 can become the new targets for bulls. 
 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
WTI is trading above its main SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 56.00 and 55.40 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.27
Today Daily Change 2.08
Today Daily Change % 3.84
Today daily open 54.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.27
Daily SMA50 55.38
Daily SMA100 55.93
Daily SMA200 57.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.64
Previous Daily Low 53.77
Previous Weekly High 56.78
Previous Weekly Low 52.89
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

