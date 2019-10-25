Oil technical analysis: WTI holds on to weekly gains near the 56.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Crude oil is bouncing from the October lows.
  • WTI is consolidating near the 56.00 handle this Friday. 
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is recovering from the October lows trading near $56.00 a barrel and above the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
WTI is consolidating the recent bullish breakout while holding on above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls seem to have taken the helm and next week 57.50 and 59.00 can become the new targets for buyers. 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
WTI is trading above its main SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 55.40 and 55.00 price levels. 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.1
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 56.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.9
Daily SMA50 55.4
Daily SMA100 55.8
Daily SMA200 57.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.54
Previous Daily Low 55.45
Previous Weekly High 54.73
Previous Weekly Low 52.52
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

