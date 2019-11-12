Oil technical analysis: WTI holds on above the 57.00 handle

  • Crude oil remains undecided where to go next on the second day of the week. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 57.50 resistance.

 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently holding above $57.00 a barrel and below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market has been consolidating for more than a week. 
 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
WTI is trading above the main SMAs, keeping the bullish momentum intact above the 56.00 support level. Buyers are likely looking for a daily breakout above the 57.50 level to travel north towards the 58.00, 59.00 and 60.00 price levels.
 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
The market remains sidelined around the 57.00 handle, currently above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 57.00 level followed by 56.40 and the 56.00 figure.
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.18
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.48
Daily SMA50 55.65
Daily SMA100 56.05
Daily SMA200 57.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.42
Previous Daily Low 56.34
Previous Weekly High 57.93
Previous Weekly Low 55.84
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 58
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.58

 

 

