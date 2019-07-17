Oil technical analysis: WTI gets hit again as it trades near $57.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Oil is sharply down for the second consecutive day.
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at 56.40 and 56.00

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is declining sharply below $58.00 a barrel and its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).


Oil 4-hour chart

The market is trading below 57.00 and the 50 and 100 SMAs. Bears likley intend to drive the market towards the 56.40 and 56.00 supports.


Oil 30-minute chart

Oil is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistancess are seen at 57.00, 57.40 and 58.50. 


Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.05
Today Daily Change -0.55
Today Daily Change % -0.95
Today daily open 57.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.21
Daily SMA50 57.75
Daily SMA100 59.45
Daily SMA200 57.16
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.16
Previous Daily Low 57.18
Previous Weekly High 60.99
Previous Weekly Low 57.37
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

