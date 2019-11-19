Oil Technical Analysis: WTI drops to 11-day lows, sub-$56.00 a barrel

  • After several days of range, WTI eventually dropped to 11-day lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 55.50 support.
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading just below $56.00 a barrel and the 100/200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
WTI is sliding below the 56.00 handle and the 50 and 100 SMAs, driving prices to 11-day lows. The level to beat for sellers become the 55.50 level, which was important in October. A successful break below this level can lead to 54.50 in the medium term. 
 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
 
The is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 56.04, 56.40 and 57.00 handle. 
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.89
Today Daily Change -1.09
Today Daily Change % -1.91
Today daily open 56.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.4
Daily SMA50 55.76
Daily SMA100 55.97
Daily SMA200 57.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.17
Previous Daily Low 56.65
Previous Weekly High 58.06
Previous Weekly Low 56.29
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.4

 

 

