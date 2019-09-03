Oil technical analysis: WTI dropping sharply and hitting $53.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is accelerating down below the 54.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is $53.00 a barrel.

Oil daily chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). 

Oil 4-hour chart

 
WTI is challenging the 53.00 level while trading below the main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bears would need to overcome the 53.00 support to reach 52.00 and 50.50 on the way down.

Oil 30-minute chart

 
Oil is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Black gold could find immediate resistance at the 53.60 and 54.60 levels. 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 53.19
Today Daily Change -1.43
Today Daily Change % -2.62
Today daily open 54.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.85
Daily SMA50 56.45
Daily SMA100 57.93
Daily SMA200 56.27
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.12
Previous Daily Low 54.23
Previous Weekly High 56.76
Previous Weekly Low 52.94
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

