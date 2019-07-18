Oil technical analysis: WTI continues bleeding, trading near $55.00 a barrel

Oil is sharply down for the third consecutive day.

The level to beat for bears are seen at 54.40 and 54.00.

Oil daily chart



WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is melting it is now trading near $55.00 a barrel and well below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



Oil 4-hour chart



As the oil market is declining sharply bears can potentially drive the market towards 54.40, 54.00 and 53.00 supports.



Oil 30-minute chart



Oil is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish pressure in the near term. Immediate resistancess are seen at 56.00 and 56.40.



Additional key levels