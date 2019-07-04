Oil technical analysis: WTI consolidates losses below the 57.70 resistance

Oil is in consolidation mode after dropping sharply earlier in the week.

56.00 and 55.00 can become bear targets as long 57.70 caps prices.

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is consolidating its losses after falling from the recent swing high near $60.00 a barrel. The market is now trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

Oil 4-hour chart

Oil found resistance below the 57.70 resistance and the 50 SMA. The market is trading just above a downward sloping 200 SMA. Below 57.70 resistance the market is likely to stay under bearish pressure. 56.00 and 55.00 can become bearish targets.

Additional key levels