Oil technical analysis: WTI challenging two-day highs, trading near $54.60 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Crude Oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at two-day highs still below $55.00 a barrel. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 55.00 resistance. 
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
 
The Crude Oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), on the daily chart, is trading sideways below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
 
WTI broke above 54.00 as the market is en route towards 55.00 resistance. A break above this level can open the doors to further gains towards the 56.00 level above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
 
WTI is trading above its main SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 54.00 level and 53.00 price levels. 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.69
Today Daily Change 1.03
Today Daily Change % 1.92
Today daily open 53.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.11
Daily SMA50 55.4
Daily SMA100 55.72
Daily SMA200 57.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.19
Previous Daily Low 52.89
Previous Weekly High 54.73
Previous Weekly Low 52.52
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.

USD/JPY News

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures