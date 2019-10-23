Oil technical analysis: WTI bulls break the 55.00 handle as EIA surprises to the upside

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Crude Oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is breaking out as the EIA Crude Oil Stock change came in better-than-anticipated at -1.699M vs. 2.232M forecast.
  • WTI bulls might be headed towards $56.00 a barrel.  
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
 
WTI is breaking above the 55.00 handle as the EIA Crude Oil Stock change came in better-than-anticipated at -1.699M vs. 2.232M. 
 
The breakout can lead to further gains towards the 56.00 level above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
 
WTI is trading above its main SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 55.00 and 54.60 price levels. 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.03
Today Daily Change 0.68
Today Daily Change % 1.25
Today daily open 54.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.98
Daily SMA50 55.35
Daily SMA100 55.73
Daily SMA200 57.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.83
Previous Daily Low 53.26
Previous Weekly High 54.73
Previous Weekly Low 52.52
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.6

 

 

