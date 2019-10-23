Oil technical analysis: WTI bulls break the 55.00 handle as EIA surprises to the upside

The Crude Oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is breaking out as the EIA Crude Oil Stock change came in better-than-anticipated at -1.699M vs. 2.232M forecast.

WTI bulls might be headed towards $56.00 a barrel.

Crude oil four-hour chart

WTI is breaking above the 55.00 handle as the EIA Crude Oil Stock change came in better-than-anticipated at -1.699M vs. 2.232M.

The breakout can lead to further gains towards the 56.00 level above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

Crude oil 30-minute chart

WTI is trading above its main SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 55.00 and 54.60 price levels.

Additional key levels