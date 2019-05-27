Oil technical analysis: The week after the selloff - WTI trading near $59.00 a barrel

- Crude oil had its largest weekly drop last week as the stockpile data showed an unexpected excess.
- WTI is now consolidating the losses above $58.00 a barrel.
Oil daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is currently trading below its 50 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) while holding just above the 100 SMA.
WTI is consolidating the recent losses just above the 59.00 level and below its main SMAs.
Oil 30-minute chart
Bulls are trading near the daily high challenging the 59.00 figure while trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs. A break above 59.25 can see bulls retake 59.65 and $60.00 a barrel. Support is seen at 58.50, 58.00 and 57.50 levels.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|58.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.98
|Daily SMA50
|62.3
|Daily SMA100
|58.53
|Daily SMA200
|59.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59
|Previous Daily Low
|57.52
|Previous Weekly High
|63.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.36
|Previous Monthly High
|66.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|60.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
