Oil technical analysis: Crude oil bears drive WTI near 3-day lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is under pressure near $56.00 a barrel and 3-day lows. 
  • The levels to beat for bears are at 56.00 and $55.00 a barrel.
 

Oil daily chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading just below the 56.00 figure and its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting a bearish bias.
 

Oil 4-hour chart

 
WTI is challenging the 56.00 support while below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. If the bears break below 56.00 they can drive the market south towards 55.00 and 54.00 support. Resistance can be located at 57.00 and 57.40 level.
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.89
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 55.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.87
Daily SMA50 57.1
Daily SMA100 59.43
Daily SMA200 56.81
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.66
Previous Daily Low 55.36
Previous Weekly High 60.98
Previous Weekly Low 54.87
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains

EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains

The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength

GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength

The greenback is back in fashion after ECB’s noise settled, stronger against all of its major rivals. GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 as speculation of upcoming elections in the UK hurt Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events

USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events

The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...

USD/JPY News

Gold erases more than $10 on Thursday, continues to trade above critical $1400

Gold erases more than $10 on Thursday, continues to trade above critical $1400

European Central Bank President Draghi's neutral tone today forced the precious metal, which in the last few weeks capitalized on expectations of major central banks turning dovish amid the dismal global economic outlook, to weaken against major currencies and caused the XAU/USD pair to erase more than $10 on the day.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens

Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  