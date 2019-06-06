Oil technical analysis: Black gold under pressure near $52.00 a barrel

WTI is under selling pressure.

The $50.00 mark is the next key support to break for bears.

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is declining steadily within a deep correction as the oil market is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).



Oil 4-hour chart

WTI is under selling pressure below the main SMAs. A break below 50.00 can open the doors to $47.00 a barrel to the downside. Resistance is at 53.00 and 55.00.

Additional key levels