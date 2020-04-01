Strategists at TD Securities see the implementation of a supply agreement in the third quarter as probable.
Key quotes
“With Brent at just under $23/bbl and its reserves dropping at a much faster rate than expected, Russia may have a much shorter fiscal runway to keep the oil war going than many have thought.”
“Given that the realized price many North American oil producers are receiving is in the single digits, insolvency is pending for many producers which is the Russian objective. This may prompt a supply agreement earlier rather than later, with implementation by Q3 a possibility.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.0950 amid a risk-off mood that is favorable for the dollar. Coronavirus cases have topped 860,000 and deaths are over 42,000. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, down on the day. The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 27% and global infections topped 850,000. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains
Gold reversed an early dip to over one-week lows and turned higher for the day. The safe-haven precious metal benefitted from the global risk-aversion trade. Resurgent USD demand might turn out to be a key factor that might cap gains.
WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA
Having faced rejection once again near 20.80 region, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumes its recent bearish trend, as the bears now look to test the 17-year low of 19.27 reached earlier this week.