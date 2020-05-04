While volatility remains prevalent in the prompt months for crude, which remain under pressure, some semblance of stability could start to return to the market, according to strategists at TD Securities.
Key quotes
“With OPEC+ production curtailments underway, along with substantial production declines from non-OPEC nations and ETF restructuring eliminating some left tail risk from the market structure, prices have found some support.”
“As the year progresses beyond June with some 8m bpd worth of OPEC+ cuts, as much as 4m bpd worth of market-driven declines, along with some normalization in demand, the market should soon return to deficit conditions.”
“The extreme contangos observed in recent history should begin to ease. To express this view, we are long Dec-Dec WTI spreads, anticipating that the left tail may have narrowed sufficiently for market participants to begin eyeing opportunities.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid the gloomy mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday. US Factory Orders tumbled by 10.3% in March.
GBP/USD nearing 1.24 as global tensions mount
GBP/USD is approaching 1.24, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Cryptocurrencies: Dominance struggle intensifies
Dominance charts show high levels of stress in crypto market fundamentals. Bitcoin strives to win, while Ethereum strives to resist in front of the king. Ripple Ltd's poor results impact on an XRP lacking in positive news.
Gold: XAU/USD holds above $1700.00/oz, bullish
XAU/USD consolidates the advance originating from mid-March as the metal trades just above the 1700.00 mark but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart and above the 200 SMA. The level to beat for bulls is the 1740 resistance.
WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $23.00/bbl
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate are prolonging the upbeat momentum at the beginning of the week beyond the $22.00 mark, advancing more than 12% at the time of writing.