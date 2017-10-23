Oil: ‘Scope for price upside limited this year and next’ - Barclays

Oil: ‘Scope for price upside limited this year and next’ - BarclaysBy Dhwani Mehta
In its oil market outlook report, analysts at Barclays predict limited scope for upside in oil prices, despite solid global growth outlook.
Key Points:
"Scope for price upside limited this year and next"
"Inventory drawdown to continue based on our balances, but the market will become increasingly focused on 2018".
"OECD inventory data show physical markets gradually rebalancing"
Well-synchronized global economic recovery across all regions
Solid outlook for global growth
Global growth being driven by developed economies and EM is catching up
Credit impulse signaling slowdown that will likely impact 'old economy', this is already evident by the recent plunge in base metals prices
And as electricity output flatlines, commodity appetite to decline as well
