Central banks are signaling a globally coordinated effort to stem the economic impact of the virus and the sharp deterioration in financial conditions, but another signal was more closely watched in energy markets this weekend, strategists at TD Securities apprise.
Key quotes
“Signs emerged from Russia that prices have breached the Putin-put, implying the country will join forces with other OPEC+ members to stabilize oil markets.”
“Average analyst expectations are for a 750k bpd cut but we suspect that markets will require OPEC to take a more decisive measure as the infection spreads outside of China.
“In this context, RBOB gasoline should continue to see CTA selling pressure as momentum funds respond to the still-deteriorating momentum signals.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
