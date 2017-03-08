Oil prices remain a key NOK driver - Nomura

Oil prices remain a key NOK driver - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura noted that since June 2016, Norges Bank rate hike expectations have made a significant turnaround, from pricing in cuts to now pricing in over 50bp of hikes for the next two years.
Key Quotes:
"Norwegian economic fundamentals are strong, but we think the market’s pricing is now looking stretched and should be opposed.
Meanwhile, the Swedish economy has a positive output gap, and core inflation is much higher.
Oil prices remain a key NOK driver, but we argue the outlook is turning more negative.
We recommend short NOK/SEK positions at current levels."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.