According to analysts at TD Securities, the situation in Iranian continues to muddy with the idea of a UK-Europe led maritime protection force in the Persian Gulf getting traction, while the appointment of Boris Johnson as the UK Prime Minister could see the UK begin to align more hawkishly alongside President Trump on Iran.
Key Quotes
“On the other hand, the JCPOA meeting scheduled for this Sunday could ease tensions somewhat. Despite this precarious geopolitical situation, stories of ample supply to offset an extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz, along with stories of "hidden" Iranian barrels in China continue to weigh on curve structure, as prompt Brent spreads shift from around $0.60/bbl backwardation just a week ago, to flirting with contango this morning.”
“Aside from the geopolitics, yesterday's API inventory numbers showed a nearly 11m barrel decline in US inventories, which if confirmed by the DOE data this morning, would offer further support as inventories appear to continue heavily drawing through the summer.”
“On the products side, CTAs have begun covering heating oil shorts, but prices remain anchored to key trigger levels. A smaller-than-expected inventory build today could see momentum firm and induce further short covering.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"
GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly.
USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade
As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.