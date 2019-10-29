Oil prices drop despite US-China trade optimism and record highs in US stocks

- Oil prices are trading in the red despite signs of a thawing in the US-China trade war.
- Buyers are likely waiting on the sidelines ahead of the US inventory report.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are flashing red despite the renewed optimism over US-China trade negotiations.
As of writing, Brent oil is trading at $61.22 per barrel, representing a 0.57% drop on the day. Meanwhile, a barrel of WTI is changing hands at $55.72, representing a 0.16% loss on the day.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule. "We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we’ll call it Phase One but it’s a very big portion,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving on a visit to Chicago.
Trump's comments bolstered the bullish action in the US stocks, pushing the S&P 500 index to a new record high of 3,044.08.
Even so, the black gold is trading under pressure in Asia, possibly due to expectations for a bearish US inventory report. Total US crude inventories are forecasted to have increased by around 700,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 25, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, having unexpectedly fallen the previous week.
Meanwhile, stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, are expected to have risen by about 1.5 million barrels in the week through Oct. 25, according to market intelligence firm Genscape.
The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 2030 GMT on Tuesday, while the US government's Energy Information Administration releases inventory data is scheduled for release on Wednesday.
Brent technical levels
Brent Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|61.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.83
|Daily SMA50
|60.89
|Daily SMA100
|61.71
|Daily SMA200
|64.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.32
|Previous Daily Low
|61.17
|Previous Weekly High
|62.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.44
|Previous Monthly High
|69.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit developments on key data week ahead
GBP/USD price action is accumulated between the 50 and 200-hour MA in early Asia. Pound is currently trading at 1.2857 having climbed from the depths of the 1.28 handle while traders monitored the latest Brexit developments
USD/JPY taking on 109 handle following risk-on start to the week
USD/JPY stuck to tight 108.70/75 range for the best part of overnight's trade unto New York traders stepped in which initiated a squeeze to as high as 109.04 – a three-month high, backed by the bounce in US yields.
Gold: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a failed breakout in the previous two trading days. The yellow metal closed at $1,504 on Friday, confirming an upside break of a falling channel, represented by Sept. 4 and Sept. 24 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.