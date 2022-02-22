Oil prices could reach levels as high as $112-115 – Standard Chartered

Oil trades comfortably above $90. Although the up move is showing signs of exhaustion, economists at Standard Chartered still expect oil prices to rise towards the $112-$115 region.
Short-term fatigue is setting in
“Negative momentum divergence (higher price associated with lower momentum readings) is a sign that the rally is showing signs of fatigue in the short-term.”
“Any potential consolidation may not be enough to derail the evolving medium-term uptrend. Oil appears to be on its way towards $112-$115.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics
EUR/USD seems to have steadied around 1.1300 after touching a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 early Tuesday. Investors remain cautious while awaiting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The economic docket will feature the German IFO sentiment survey and US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.
Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump
The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium
Markit's Services PMI is expected to rise to only 53 points, barely in growth territory. America's largest sector has likely rebounded much faster from the Omicron-related slowdown. The dollar has room to rise in response to the data.