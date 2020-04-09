Oil Price Analysis: WTI dead-cat-bounce can be deadly for bulls

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is consolidating last week’s uptick while trading below the 28.00 mark.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 24.00 support. 
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is consolidating last week’s gains as WTI bounced from multi-year lows. However, as the underlying trend remains bearish, crude oil can be vulnerable to the downside. In fact, the recent uptick could be a so-called dead-cat-bounce and the market might be resuming lower after this initial bullish attempt. 
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
In the aftermath of last week’s bullish attack, WTI is consolidating the gains below the 28.00 resistance. However, WTI bears would likely retake control of the market especially on a daily close below the 24.00 figure en route to the 22.00 and 20.00 price levels. On the flip side, strong resistance is seen near 28.00 followed then by 32.00 and 34.50 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 29.83
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 29.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.26
Daily SMA50 39.49
Daily SMA100 49.11
Daily SMA200 52.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.93
Previous Daily Low 27.81
Previous Weekly High 30.67
Previous Weekly Low 21.01
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 28.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 27.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 30.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 31.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 32.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.09 after Fed announces $2.3 trillion in new loans

EUR/USD surges above 1.09 after Fed announces $2.3 trillion in new loans

EUR/USD is surging above 1.09 after the Fed injects $2.3 trillion in additional loans and while US jobless claims are above 6.6 million, worse than expected. Eurogroup meetings are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid optimism about Johnson, Fed action

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid optimism about Johnson, Fed action

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25 amid upbeat reports on PM Johnson's condition. The Fed announced $2.3 trillion in new loans. Coronavirus headlines and Powell's speech are awaited.

GBP/USD News

Why stocks are recovering and where next

Why stocks are recovering and where next

The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?

Read more

Saudi Arabia and Russia have a deal on deep oil output cuts – Reuters

Saudi Arabia and Russia have a deal on deep oil output cuts – Reuters

Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a deal on deep oil output cuts, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an OPEC source familiar with the matter. 

Read more

Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options

Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options

Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures