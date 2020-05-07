Oil Price Forecast: WTI remains cautiously bid around $24.00 in Asia

- WTI fails to extend the previous day’s declines despite the risk-off sentiment.
- China's data flashed upbeat outcome but trade war fears raise challenges.
- Iraq still not confirmed the OPEC+ output cut to customers.
- EIA marked lesser than expected build in inventors, followed API’s footsteps.
WTI Futures for June seesaws around $24.05/10, up 0.25% on a day, amid the early Thursday. The oil benchmark seems to struggle between the mixed signals affecting the demand-supply during Asia.
Trump administration kept alleging China for one thing and the other, be it virus or trade. However, US Secretary of State’s signals to again interfere in the Hong Kong-China issue become the latest addition to contribute towards the risk-off.
On Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an increase of 4.6 million barrels in the inventories for the week ending on May 01, which was well under the market expectations of 7.1 million addition.
On the contrary, S&P Global Platts, a provider of energy and commodities information, said that US gasoline demand to rise as 23 states lift coronavirus restrictions.
Also on the positive side could be China’s upbeat trade figures as well as an inactive performance by the US dollar that has a negative correlation with the commodities.
It should also be noted that the CNBC reports, “Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, has not yet informed customers of impending restrictions on its oil exports.” The news could weigh on the oil price if the Arab nation steps back from the deal in a surprise announcement.
Looking forward, Friday’s NFP and weekly Baker Hughes Rig Counts can offer immediate direction to the black gold. Additionally, virus/trade updates can offer background music.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 50-day SMA level of 24.60 becomes necessary for the buyers to aim for April month top surrounding $29.15. Alternatively, a sustained break below the weekly support line, at $23.00, can recall the bears targeting sun-$20.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
