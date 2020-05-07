Oil Price Forecast: WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

- WTI bulls fighting back control amid upbeat market mood.
- Oil cheers rebound in Chinese oil demand, easing lockdowns.
- Monthly highs above $26 eyed as Aramco raises June prices.
Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.
The fresh run higher is mainly in response to the latest announcement by the Saudi Arabian state oil company, Aramco. The oil giant announced that it raised most June crude pricing to Asia by $1.40 to $6.5.
The oil bulls also cheered the improvement in the risk appetite this session, as the surprise rise in the Chinese exports lifted the market mood. The upbeat Chinese trade data suggested signs of recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy, which was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The European stocks add gains while the S&P 500 futures rally over 1.50%.
Adding further to the optimism around the black gold, the Chinese oil imports rebounded last month. China is the world’s top oil consumer. Further, hopes of a pick-up in the business and travel activity, as most major economies are seen re-opening up the lockdowns, collaborated with the upside in the oil.
WTI technical levels to watch
At the press time, the US oil jumps nearly 6% to trade at 25.40, with the next resistance seen at 26.08. A break above the latter will open doors towards the classic daily R2 at 27.72. Alternatively, any pullbacks could meet the immediate support at 24.53 (50-DMA), below which the 24 round figure is likely to be tested.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, rising after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more.
EUR/USD struggles with 1.08 amid depressing German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, struggling to recover. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy. Initial jobless claims predicted to be 3M.
Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.
WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing
Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.