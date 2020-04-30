Oil Price Forecast: WTI extends Wednesday's double digit rally, trades above $16

- WTI's price rally continues on optimism generated by the weekly US inventory report.
- The OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1.
- Texas may enact output cuts in response to oversupply conditions.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, North America's oil benchmark, is trading near $16.30 at press time, representing an 8% gain on the day.
The black gold rose more than 10% to $15 on Wednesday after the US reported a lower-than-expected crude stockpile and a surprise drop in gasoline inventories.
The US crude oil inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had expected in a Reuters poll, the Energy Information Administration data showed. Meanwhile, gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.7 million barrels from record highs.
These numbers boosted hopes that the oversupply conditions could ease at a faster rate once the European countries and the US ease coronavirus-related lockdown.
Oil's ascent may continue, as the OPEC+, a group of major producers led by Russia and Saudi Arabia will reduce their daily output by nearly 10 million barrels from May 1. Additionally, reports are doing the rounds that regulators in Texas, the biggest U.S. oil-producing state, are scheduled to vote on May 5 whether to enact output cuts. Officials in North Dakota and Oklahoma are also considering reducing output.
Crude price crashed earlier this month with the now-expired May contract falling as low as $38 below zero, as sellers paid buyers to take oil off their hands. The slide was fueled by reports stating that the coronavirus-led demand destruction is filling up storage facilities in the US and across the globe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red on 0.65 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracts
AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.6550 with dollar attracting haven flows. China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.4 in April. US President Trump's comments on China and trade weigh over the risk assets.
USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery
USD/JPY snaps five-day south-run as Tokyo open reacts to the fresh risk catalyst after Wednesday’s bank holiday. The latest Japanese economics fail to offer any major direction amid the broad risk-on.
ECB Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank expected to unveil new economic support measures
The ECB is expected to ramp up its bond purchase program when it meets on Thursday to assist governments in defraying the cost of fighting the Coronavirus public health crisis.
WTI extends Wednesday's double digit rally, trades above $16
WTI's price rally continues on optimism generated by the weekly US inventory report. The OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1. Texas may enact output cuts in response to oversupply conditions.
Gold: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session. A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.