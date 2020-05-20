Oil Price Forecast: WTI extends range play around $32 ahead of EIA data

- WTI trades choppy amid mixed market sentiment.
- Global economic woes negate demand optimism.
- Focus shifts to the US EIA weekly crude stocks data.
WTI (July futures on Nymex) trades steady around the 32 handle starting out a fresh contract, having displayed a stellar performance in the June month contract.
The black gold trades with 0.50% gains so far, lacking a clear directional bias amid mixed market sentiment, as the optimism over the signs of the oil demand recovery is overshadowed by the renewed global economic growth fears.
The recent macro news globally have re-ignited fears that the economic recession is here to stay, as there is no concrete sign of the coronavirus infections receding worldwide. While the lockdowns easing have brought second virus wave fears along with it.
Despite the cautious trading, the barrel of WTI remains somewhat underpinned by OPEC+ output cuts, with major OPEC producers offering to cut additional output in June to rebalance the oil markets.
Meanwhile, Reuters quoted some sources citing that the Russian oil and gas condensate output stood at 9.42 million barrel per day (bpd) in first 19 days of May vs. 11.35 million bpd seen in April on an average.
Further, the bullish US crude stocks data, published by the American Petroleum Institute (API), also keeps the upside bias intact in the commodity. The latest API data showed that the US crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels to 521.3 million barrels in the week to May 15.
Attention now turns towards the official US crude stocks change data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), due later today at 1430 GMT, for the next direction in the prices.
WTI technical levels to watch
At the press time, WTI trades at 32.10, with the immediate resistance awaits at 32.43/50 (daily pivot point/ psychological level), above which the 33 handle will be tested. To the downside, the 5-DMA at 30.39 could offer some support, below which 29.32, the classic daily S3, will be at risk.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood, EU fund fears
EUR/USD is edging up toward 1.0950. as the market mood is recovering. Potential resistance to the Franco-German plan from four northern countries fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. EU Core CPI was confirmed at 1.1%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was seen oscillating in a range, around the $1750 region through the early part of European trading session.
US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.