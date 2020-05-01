Oil Price Forecast: WTI drops below $19.00 amid mostly quiet markets

- WTI struggles for clear direction, risk-off prevails.
- Global production cuts get effective today, US-China trade tussle in focus again.
- Virus keeps weighing on economics.
- Off in China/India also offers a distant signal.
NYMEX WTI Futures for June drops below $19.00 while heading into the European session open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold trims the early-Asian session gains to sub-1.0% as traders turn risk-averse due to the latest US-China tussle. However, the global oil production cut gets activated today and is likely to have stopped the energy benchmark’s drop.
Also questioning the oil price declines could be the open interest and volume details for Thursday from the CME. The figures suggest a hike in open interest by 27.4K contracts with a surge in volume by around 156.4K contracts.
Having raised doubts over the US-China trade deal the previous day, US President Donald Trump shot another salvo in China by threatening to levy tariffs. The Republican leader so far alleged the dragon nation for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Recently, Bloomberg came out with the news piece suggesting US President Donald Trump is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk.
In response, Chinese media seems to forgo their Labor Day holiday and defy any claims while giving names to the Trump administration officials like the “enemy of the humankind”.
Other than the US-China trade drama, fears of a sharp recession in Japan, like World War II, as signaled by the NIKKEI survey, as well as downbeat figures from the Asian nation, keep the energy prices depressed.
Alternatively, the start of the OPEC+ accord to cut 9.7 million barrels of output a day as well as a glimmer of hope from the economic restart seems to question the bears.
Moving on, the weekly Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count, prior 378, becomes the only oil-centered data to watch during the day. The weekly figures have recently become more important amid wide shutdowns of refineries and huge stockpiles.
Technical analysis
While April 23 high near $18.30 acts as the immediate support, sellers might want to confirm the downside with a clear break below the three-day-old rising trend line, currently around $17.80, to aim for $16.50 and $14.00 during the further downside. It should be noted that any further declines below $14.00 will be the call for $10.00 to return to the charts. On the upside, April 21 high near $22.60 is the immediate resistance to watch beyond $20.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to end two-week losing run
While EUR/USD has pulled back from two-week highs registered on Thursday, the currency pair still looks set to end its two-week losing trend. With European data docket empty, the pair is at the mercy of the stock markets and US data.
GBP/USD snaps two-day run-up, slips below 1.2600, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD slips from 13-day high amid broad US dollar pullback amid US-China trade woes. UK PM Johnson to give guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions next week. Focus on UK PMIs amid holiday-thinned trading.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down
Gold prices have suffered a sell-off as April drew to a close and as money managers adjusted their portfolios. How is the precious metal positioned on the charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces resistance at $1691.
WTI drops below $19.00 amid mostly quiet markets
NYMEX WTI Futures for June drops below $19.00 while heading into the European session open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold trims the early-Asian session gains to sub-1.0%.