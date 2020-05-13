Oil Price Forecast: WTI choppy around $25.50 ahead of EIA data

- WTI wavers in a range while the bearish grip persists.
- Second coronavirus wave fears offset voluntary output cuts.
- Rising US crude stockpiles a worry, as focus shifts to EIA data.
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is posting mild losses on the 25 level so far this Wednesday’s European trading, lacking a clear directional bias ahead of the critical US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Stocks Change data.
The black gold hovers around 25.50, down 0.90%, at the time of writing, having hit a daily low of 25.07 and a high at 25.79. Despite the choppy trend, oil traders consolidate the recent rally to near 26.25, suggesting a bullish sign in the coming days.
The buyers lost control after the fears over the second wave of the coronavirus infections firmed up, especially in China and South Korea. Global Times reported that a city in Jilin province declared wartime control mode after an infected laundrywoman spread the virus to 11 others, raising prospects of another wave of infections. The virus-induced lockdowns have already stunted the global economic growth and the demand for oil.
Further, mounting US-China tensions, in lieu of Beijing’s virus outbreak mishandling and Trump administration’s order to halt the planned China stocks investment, dent the sentiment towards the higher-yielding assets such as oil.
The expectations of rising US crude stockpiles are also weighing on the barrel of WTI. The latest American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, US crude oil rose by 7.6 million barrels last week to 526.2 million barrels, against expectations for an increase of 4.1 million barrels, as cited by Reuters.
On Tuesday, WTI rallied nearly 7% on reports of voluntary output cuts panned out by OPEC’s top oil producers in June. Saudi Arabia pledged to cut output by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in June while UAE and Kuwait offered to cut extra 180,000 bpd in total next month.
WTI technical levels to watch
Should the bears manage to take out the 25 level, the next supports are aligned at 24.76 (5-DMA) and 24.22 (May 12 low). Conversely, buyers aim for a sustained move above $26 mark for the recovery rally from the historic slump to regain momentum, with the contract high of 26.74 back in sight.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.