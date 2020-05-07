Oil Price Forecast: US gasoline demand to rise as 23 states lift coronavirus restrictions

S&P Global Platts, a provider of energy and commodities information, offered its outlook on the US gasoline demand growth amid easing coronavirus measures.
Key quotes
“Total US gasoline inventories fell, as driving demand surged amid a relaxing of stay-at-home orders.
Roughly 35% of gasoline used is for driving to and from work. So as US workers trickle back to their jobs, May gasoline demand is expected to increase.
The 23 states that have lifted or let expire stay-at-home orders as of May 6 represent 41 % of US gasoline demand.
Another six states representing 1 1 % of national gasoline demand may start to reopen within two weeks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps to 0.6425 on Chinese exports surprise
AUD/USD holds the higher ground near 0.6420 after Chinese exports unexpectedly rose in April. Meanwhile, a broad-based US dollar retreat also underpins the upside in the spot. Markets ignore unimpressive Australian Trade and China's Services PMI.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce to 106.30 amid mixed sentiment
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce from seven-week lows above 106.00 due to a cautious risk tone. The Asian equities trade mixed while S&P 500 futures defend gains amid ongoing US-China spat and upbeat Chinese Trade data.
BOE Preview: Pound plunge with projections or surge with stimulus?
The BOE is set to leave its policy unchanged at an early morning rate decision. Expanding its bond-buying program could boost the pound. The bank's new growth projections could be devastating, sending sterling down.
Gold: 10/21-day SMA guards pullback around $1,700
Gold fails to extend the previous day’s losses. Bearish MACD, trading below key SMAs keep sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: 50-day average applies brakes to price rally
West Texas Intermediate's recovery rally looks to have stalled, as the black gold has failed twice in the last 24 hours to keep gains above the 50-day average hurdle. The 50-hour average is restricting the downside in black gold.