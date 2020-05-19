Oil Price Forecast: Short-term rising channel keep WTI buyers hopeful above $32.00

- WTI June Futures step back from the intraday high of $32.91.
- A four-day-old rising channel above key HMAs keeps bullish momentum intact.
- Overbought RSI conditions offer intermediate pullback.
WTI retreats from the intraday top of $32.91 to $32.70 by the press time of Tuesday’s Tokyo open. Even so, the black gold remains 3.32% positive on a day. It’s worth mentioning that the oil benchmark surged to $33.10, a nine-week high, on Monday.
While overbought RSI conditions signal the quote’s further pullback towards the said channel’s support line around $31.70, 100-HMA around $30.00 will be the key to watch afterward.
Should the bears keep the reins past-$30.00, a 50-HMA level of $27.88 could gain market attention.
Alternatively, the recent high of $33.10 and the channel’s resistance close to $33.50 can keep the pair’s near-term upside capped.
If at all the bulls manage to conquer $33.50, March month top near $36.35 will be on their radars.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
