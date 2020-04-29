The oil price slide is taking a toll on Saudi Arabia's foreign exchange reserves.
Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producer in the world, depleted its net foreign assets in March at the fastest clip since at least 2000, showing the severity of the damage inflicted on public finances by the slump in oil prices, according to Bloomberg.
Reserves fell by more than 100 billion riyals ($27 billion) to $464 billion, the lowest since 2011, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Oil prices fell by over 60 percent in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic triggered fears of a global economic recession. Brent crude crashed by 50% in March.
The situation may have worsened for Saudi Arabia in April as Brent fell to around $20 with storage tanks across the globe running out of capacity due to demand destruction. The Kingdom needs a price of $76.1 to balance its budget, according to the International Monetary Fund's estimates.
Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC and Russia are scheduled to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1.
Saudi Arabia's finance minister has said the government would rely more than anticipated on its reserves and will boost borrowing to 220 billion riyals to help its budget absorb the shock. The Kingdom has already borrowed $19 billion from local and international investors this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes seven-week highs above 0.6500 on upbeat Aussie CPI
AUD/USD cheers upbeat Australian Q1 CPI data and refreshes seven-week highs near 0.6525. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism underpins the spot. All eyes remain on the US GDP and FOMC decision.
USD/JPY hits a new six-week low near 106.50, focus on FOMC
USD/JPY registers five-day losing streak and renews six-week low near mid-106s. Hopes of economic restart confront a likely US-China tussle. Recently downbeat US data favor cautious sentiment ahead of the key US GDP, FOMC.
WTI: Teases inverse Head-and-Shoulders above $13.00
WTI nears the confirmation of a bullish technical pattern. In doing so, the black gold teases the neckline of an inverse Head-and-Shoulders bullish technical formation that gets confirmed on the successful break above $13.65.
Gold: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700
Gold registers four-day losing streak. The MACD turns bearish for the first time since March 24. As a result, bears will look for entry below $1,700 while targeting the 21-day SMA level of $1,679.
US Fed Interest Rate Decision April 28-29 Preview: It’s all about Projection
After the extraordinary economic and policy events of the last two months the Fed will likely use its scheduled April meeting to assess the current and future states of the US economy and to project a message of vigilance.