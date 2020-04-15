Oil Price Analysis: WTI under pressure, flirting with 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI bear trend remains intact as the market is about to challenge the 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 19.02 support.
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is under heavy pressure trading near multi-year lows as crude oil is at a stone's throw from the 2020 low at the 19.02 level.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
WTI is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. As this market remains under heavy selling pressure, the 2020 low is probably going to be challenged and a daily close below the 19.02 level could lead to further downside towards the 18.00, 16.15 and 13.30 price levels. On the flip side, retracements up can find resistance near the 22.00 and 24.00 price level near the 50 SMA. 
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 25.74
Today Daily Change -1.50
Today Daily Change % -5.51
Today daily open 27.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.76
Daily SMA50 38.07
Daily SMA100 48.24
Daily SMA200 52.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.27
Previous Daily Low 26.56
Previous Weekly High 32.21
Previous Weekly Low 27.11
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 30.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 31.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

