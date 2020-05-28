Oil Price Analysis: WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel

  • WTI is trading off the May’s highs near $33.00 per barrel.
  • Strong resistance is limiting WTI advances near the 34.25 level.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture. However, as the oil market remains fragile and in a dominant bear trend, it remains to be seen if the black gold can regain the 34.25 resistance. More likely, sellers will be looking for a retest of the 32.00 support level with the potential for a drop towards the 30.00 figure. 
 
 
 
 
Resistance: 34.25, 36.00
Support: 32.00, 30.00
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 32.88
Today Daily Change 0.52
Today Daily Change % 1.61
Today daily open 32.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 28.36
Daily SMA50 25.44
Daily SMA100 37.91
Daily SMA200 47.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 34.44
Previous Daily Low 31.94
Previous Weekly High 34.74
Previous Weekly Low 29.62
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 32.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 33.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 31.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 30.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 33.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 35.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 36.39

 

 

