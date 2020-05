Oil Price Analysis: WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel

The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture. However, as the oil market remains fragile and in a dominant bear trend, it remains to be seen if the black gold can regain the 34.25 resistance. More likely, sellers will be looking for a retest of the 32.00 support level with the potential for a drop towards the 30.00 figure.

