Oil Price Analysis: WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is trading off the June s’ highs near $34.80 per barrel.
  • Strong resistance is limiting WTI advances near the 36.00 level.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance. More likely, sellers will be looking for a break below the 34.25 support level with the potential for a drop towards the 32.00 figure. 
 
 
Resistance: 36.00, 37.11
Support: 34.25, 32.00
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 34.64
Today Daily Change -0.85
Today Daily Change % -2.40
Today daily open 35.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 29.74
Daily SMA50 25.83
Daily SMA100 37.37
Daily SMA200 47.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 35.92
Previous Daily Low 32.54
Previous Weekly High 35.92
Previous Weekly Low 31.33
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 34.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 33.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 33.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 31.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 30.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 36.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 38.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 40.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market's expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.

GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market's expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.

XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.

Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.

Crude oil is trading near session's lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance. 

