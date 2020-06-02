Oil Price Analysis: WTI trades in session’s highs near $36.50 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is trading in fresh weekly highs near $36.5 a barrel. 
  • Support can be seen near the 36.00 level. 
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
Crude oil is trading near session’s highs as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain in charge as the market broke above the 36.00 resistance. A potential continuation of the move up can lead towards the 38.40 and 40.20 levels in the medium-term. On the other hand, A break below the 36.00 level now turned support can lead to a deeper pullback down towards the 34.20 level initially.
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 36.39
Today Daily Change 0.67
Today Daily Change % 1.88
Today daily open 35.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.39
Daily SMA50 26.02
Daily SMA100 37.14
Daily SMA200 47.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36.04
Previous Daily Low 34.45
Previous Weekly High 35.92
Previous Weekly Low 31.33
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 35.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 34.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 33.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 33.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 36.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 37
Daily Pivot Point R3 37.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening

EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.1150, trading at the highest since March. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness

GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin crashes below $10,000, loses over 5% in a matter of minutes

Bitcoin crashes below $10,000, loses over 5% in a matter of minutes

Bitcoin has tumbled down below $10,000 in a fast move and has swept other cryptocurrencies down. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies reverses gains seen in previous days.

Read more

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.

Gold News

WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API

WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API

WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke its bullish consolidative phase to the upside in the European session and clinched fresh three-month highs at 36.48.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures