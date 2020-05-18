Oil Price Analysis: WTI ticks up, trades in 5-week highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI recovery is gaining steam while in 5-week highs. 
  • Strong resistance can be awaiting near the 32.00/33.65 price zone. 
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
The crude oil recovery is ticking higher while printing fresh May’s highs. The market is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium-term. However, as crude oil remains in an overall downtrend it remains to be seen if the market can surpass the April’s highs near the 32.00/33.65 resistance zone. On the other hand, bears would need a daily close below the 30.00 support in order to reclaim the 28.00 level. 
 
 
Resistance: 32.00, 33.65
Support: 30.00, 28.00
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 32.22
Today Daily Change 2.41
Today Daily Change % 8.08
Today daily open 29.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.93
Daily SMA50 25.73
Daily SMA100 40.19
Daily SMA200 48.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.84
Previous Daily Low 27.57
Previous Weekly High 29.84
Previous Weekly Low 24.64
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 28.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 30.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 31.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 32.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

