Oil Price Analysis: WTI takes another drop below $40 per barrel and breaks technical formation

- WTI trades over 5% lower as fears mount over more restrictions.
- The triangle formation has broken to the downside.
WTI 4-hour chart
Both Brent and WTI have fallen heavily on Tuesday as fears grow that global COVID-19 restrictions could hit demand again. This comes despite the OPEC+ group announcing an extension to their output cuts to December. Elsewhere there was news from Kuwait as their Sheikh Sabah has died. He was responsible for much of the peace between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and his successor will be Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, his brother.
Looking at the chart, the move lower is breaking levels galore. The red trendline has been taken out and the support at USD 39 per barrel has also been broken. Below the current price level, the market could find support at USD 38.20 per barrel as it had been sticky in the past but a stronger zone is down at USD 37.60 per barrel.
The indicators are looking extremely bearish as expected. The MACD histogram is in the red and the signal lines are under zero. The Relative Strength Index indicator is also very depressed in an oversold area.
It seemed like the price was stabilising at USD 40 per barrel but this move lower looks strong. The main wave low is at USD 36.40 and a break beyond that zone could lead oil into the abyss.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.74
|Today Daily Change
|-1.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.75
|Today daily open
|40.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.74
|Daily SMA50
|41.19
|Daily SMA100
|39.15
|Daily SMA200
|40.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.88
|Previous Daily Low
|39.87
|Previous Weekly High
|41.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|38.92
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.17, shrugging off upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding its gains despite upbeat US data. The CB Consumer Confidence jumped to 101.8 points, beating estimates. Fed speakers are awaited and the presidential debate is eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
XAU/USD holds steady near multi-day tops, around $1890 region
Gold built on the previous day's goodish bounce from 100-day SMA and edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pushed the commodity to multi-day tops.
Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications
The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.