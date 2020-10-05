Oil Price Analysis: WTI pushes higher as the the dollar loses ground and sentiment improves

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • WTI pushes over 7% higher on Monday as risk sentiment improves all round.
  • The price is now just under the psychological USD 40 per barrel figure.

WTI 4-hour chart

Oil prices have jumped on Monday as a combination of a weaker dollar and positive risk sentiment improved the mood of oil traders and investors. The news that US President Donald Trump is recovering from COVID-19 has also spurred general sentiment which in turn has helped both Brent and WTI. Away from politics, there have also been some interesting developments on the corporate side. BP announced that they are going to cut 10,000 jobs which could bring down production levels at the giant. 

Looking closer at the price action now. the price has moved up towards a critical technical level. USD 40 per barrel has been important on many occasions as some OPEC officials have stated that this is a level they could accept. On the chart, the area has acted as a magnet for the price as it has been at the level many times.

If the level is not broken the red line on the chart is the next support area at USD 39.24 per ounce. Beyond that, there is another level just above USD 38 per barrel marked in purple. 

The indicators are starting to look more bullish. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 again and the MACD histogram is green. The only negative note is the fact the signal lines are under zero but this could change in the coming sessions. Over the next few days, the market will get the latest inventory data and this could inspire another price rise. 

WTI Analysis

Additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 39.77
Today Daily Change 2.64
Today Daily Change % 7.11
Today daily open 37.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.19
Daily SMA50 40.97
Daily SMA100 39.6
Daily SMA200 39.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 38.81
Previous Daily Low 36.8
Previous Weekly High 40.88
Previous Weekly Low 36.8
Previous Monthly High 43.56
Previous Monthly Low 36.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 37.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 36.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 35.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 34.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 39.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 40.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.18 on hopes Trump is discharged

EUR/USD rises toward 1.18 on hopes Trump is discharged

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, extending its gains. Markets hope President Trump is discharged from the hospital shortly. Optimism about a fiscal stimulus deal is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.8 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery

GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, up on the day The extension of Brexit talks is supporting the pound, yet details about talks are lacking. President Trump's improving condition weighs on the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.

Gold News

Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)

Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)

The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?

Read more

WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures