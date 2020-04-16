Oil Price Analysis: WTI on the brink of breaking below the 2020 low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI bear trend stays intact as crude oil is close to challenge the 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 19.02 support (2020 low).
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is under heavy selling pressure trading near multi-year lows as black gold is at a shouting distance from the 2020 low at the 19.02 level.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
WTI is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. As oil stays under heavy bearish pressure, the 2020 low will probably be challenged soon and a daily close below the 19.02 level could lead to further losses towards the 18.00, 16.15 and 13.30 price levels. On the flip side, pullbacks up can find resistance near the 22.00 and 24.00 price level near the 50 SMA. 
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 25.52
Today Daily Change -0.57
Today Daily Change % -2.18
Today daily open 26.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.7
Daily SMA50 37.6
Daily SMA100 47.92
Daily SMA200 51.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.78
Previous Daily Low 25.5
Previous Weekly High 32.21
Previous Weekly Low 27.11
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.7

 

 

