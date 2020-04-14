Oil Price Analysis: WTI nearing 2020 lows, trading sub-$21.00 per barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI bear trend stays intact below $21 per barrel.  
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 19.02 support and 2020 low.
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is trading near multi-year lows as the market is set to refresh 2020 low at the 19.02 level. The recent retracement up to $28 a barrel was a dead-cat-bounce.  
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
Crude oil is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. WTI broke below 22 support and the market is likely heading towards the 19.02 level. If the bulls fail to support this level, oil could decline further towards the 18.00 and 16.00 levels. Resistance can be seen near the 22.00 and 24.00 levels.
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 27.23
Today Daily Change -1.15
Today Daily Change % -4.05
Today daily open 28.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.84
Daily SMA50 38.53
Daily SMA100 48.55
Daily SMA200 52.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.72
Previous Daily Low 27.39
Previous Weekly High 32.21
Previous Weekly Low 27.11
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 29.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 30.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 31.93

 

 

