Oil Price Analysis: WTI meets bids once again at the psychological $40 support level

- Spot WTI trades 0.41% higher on Monday.
- Egyptian Parliament authorises its military to intervene in Libya.
WTI 4-hour chart
WTI has popped back up on Monday after some early session weakness. The spot contract is now trading just under USD 41 per barrel after the Egyptian Parliament authorised its military to intervene in Libya. This could, of course, disrupt some supply in the area but if the tensions escalate lead to even more issues and output problems.
The inventory levels in the US have been coming off as last week both DoE and API levels decreased. The cap in prices might come as the OPEC+ group start to come out of their output cut agreement and cause what is known as a "taper tantrum". This is when supply is added back into the market which could cause the price to fall. There is no doubt that the continuing issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has on travel and global trade are an issue for oil consumption but at the moment the price seems stable near USD 40 per barrel.
Looking closer at the chart, the price met some strong buying pressure at the psychological USD 40 per barrel level. The next resistance could come at the previous wave high of USD 40.82 per barrel. If it does now and the wave low of USD 39.29 per barrel gets broken it would make a lower high lower low pattern and the support zones could be tested. There is also the red trendline support close by which has also been used to good effect in the past. A break of the trendline could be an important price signal that lower levels are ahead. The main high on the chart is at USD 41.61 per barrel if this does get broken then its game on for the uptrend.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|40.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.1
|Daily SMA50
|36.8
|Daily SMA100
|32.26
|Daily SMA200
|44.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.05
|Previous Daily Low
|40.19
|Previous Weekly High
|41.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.3
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.