Oil Price Analysis: WTI is parked below $28.00 per barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI bulls are hesitant below the 28.00 resistance.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 24.00 support.
  
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
The WTI recovery is stalling below 28.00 resistance but above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the oil market stays in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term. However, sellers would need to regain the 24.00/22.00 support zone to have a retest of the 2020 lows. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 28.00, 32.00
Support: 24.00, 22.00
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 26.92
Today Daily Change 1.84
Today Daily Change % 7.34
Today daily open 25.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.34
Daily SMA50 28.68
Daily SMA100 42.58
Daily SMA200 49.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.38
Previous Daily Low 24.03
Previous Weekly High 21.94
Previous Weekly Low 13.02
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 30.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

