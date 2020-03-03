Oil Price Analysis: WTI has some wild swings after the Fed emergency rate cut

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • WTI pushed higher but has now pared some of those gains as the Fed cut interest rates due to the coronavirus.
  • The price is now back near preannounced levels after a strong push higher.

WTI 1-Hour Chart

In an initial reaction spot WTI rose around 2.23% to the Fed rate cut announcement.

Now the commodity has pulled back somewhat to trade near $48/bbl.

Interestingly, the price could not take out the previous wave high of $48.74/bbl.

The market must remember that the OPEC+ meeting will be taking place on Thursday and Friday this week.

OPEC+ delegates may also be looking to take some kind of emergency measures due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

If the level does break to the upside the next resistance could be at the $50/bbl psychological level and above that $51.22/bbl where the price found some support in the past.

Oil fed rate cut

Additional Levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price  47.78
Today Daily Change  0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 47.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 50.67
Daily SMA50 55.19
Daily SMA100 56.08
Daily SMA200 56.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.49
Previous Daily Low 43.61
Previous Weekly High 53.48
Previous Weekly Low 43.95
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 46.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 44.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 41
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 52.64

 

 

