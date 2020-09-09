Oil Price Analysis: WTI has retraced but there is a strong resistance just above $39.00

- WTI has moved 3.77% higher after the fall over the last few sessions.
- The move comes despite a demand growth cut from the EIA.
WTI 4-hour chart
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) downgraded their 2020 global oil demand growth forecast by 210,000 barrels per day to 8.32 million barrels per day (bpd). In its monthly forecast, the EIA also cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2021 by 490,000 bpd to 6.53 million bpd. Despite this, there has been a decent rise in WTI prices.
Looking at the chart, the price has retraced somewhat since hitting a low of USD 36.43 per ounce on Tuesday and this could just be a "dead cat bounce" before the downtrend continues. If this theory is correct then the resistance zone of USD 39.10 per ounce could prove pivotal in the coming hours.
Looking at the indicators, the MACD is giving mixed signals. The histogram is above the mid-point but the signal lines are under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index has moved away from oversold and could be heading towards the mid-zone.
Overall, it does look like the trend is changing to the downside. This move up looks like a short term retracement and traders could be looking for resistance levels. Both the black and red horizontal lines look like they are strong but only time will tell which one will stop the bulls in the short-term.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.41
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|3.48
|Today daily open
|37.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.15
|Daily SMA50
|41.49
|Daily SMA100
|36.44
|Daily SMA200
|41.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.59
|Previous Daily Low
|36.43
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|34.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
