Oil Price Analysis: WTI continues to consolidate under $43.50 after OPEC production rise

  • WTI trades 0.46% higher on Tuesday but has pulled away from best levels.
  • OPEC oil output has risen by around 1 million barrels per day in August.

WTI 4-hour chart

WTI is still trading higher on Tuesday despite the news that OPEC production is risen by 1 million barrels per day in August. The market had largely priced this in as the OPEC+ group had communicated this at their last meeting. In terms of specifics, 24.27 million bpd on average in August and this is from a three-decade low which was achieved in June.

Looking at the price chart, the last 4-hour candle has taken the price to just above USD 43 per barrel. The next major support level is at the red line close to USD 42.50 per barrel. Beyond that, there is an upward sloping trendline marked in black that could also provide some support. 

On the topside, the trend would continue if the high of USD 43.86 per barrel is broken. Rising COVID-19 case numbers in major nations could be a major issue but the fact that China is firmly back on track is a positive step.

The indicators are very mixed at the moment. The MACD histogram is red and very thin but the signal lines are still above zero. The Relative Strength Index has recently dipped under the 50 zone but the main bearish confirmation would come if the aforementioned support level breaks. The trend is still pretty much an uptrend and this could just be a short term blip. 

WTI Price Analysis

Additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 43.13
Today Daily Change 0.19
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 42.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.61
Daily SMA50 41.33
Daily SMA100 35.57
Daily SMA200 42.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.7
Previous Daily Low 42.68
Previous Weekly High 43.86
Previous Weekly Low 42.3
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.56

 

 

