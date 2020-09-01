Oil Price Analysis: WTI continues to consolidate under $43.50 after OPEC production rise

- WTI trades 0.46% higher on Tuesday but has pulled away from best levels.
- OPEC oil output has risen by around 1 million barrels per day in August.
WTI 4-hour chart
WTI is still trading higher on Tuesday despite the news that OPEC production is risen by 1 million barrels per day in August. The market had largely priced this in as the OPEC+ group had communicated this at their last meeting. In terms of specifics, 24.27 million bpd on average in August and this is from a three-decade low which was achieved in June.
Looking at the price chart, the last 4-hour candle has taken the price to just above USD 43 per barrel. The next major support level is at the red line close to USD 42.50 per barrel. Beyond that, there is an upward sloping trendline marked in black that could also provide some support.
On the topside, the trend would continue if the high of USD 43.86 per barrel is broken. Rising COVID-19 case numbers in major nations could be a major issue but the fact that China is firmly back on track is a positive step.
The indicators are very mixed at the moment. The MACD histogram is red and very thin but the signal lines are still above zero. The Relative Strength Index has recently dipped under the 50 zone but the main bearish confirmation would come if the aforementioned support level breaks. The trend is still pretty much an uptrend and this could just be a short term blip.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|42.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.61
|Daily SMA50
|41.33
|Daily SMA100
|35.57
|Daily SMA200
|42.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.7
|Previous Daily Low
|42.68
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after testing the critical 1.2000 level
Profit-taking continues on the back of upbeat US data. EUR/USD is down from 1.2011 and about to pierce the 1.1900 mark, although the long-term bullish potential remains intact.
GBP/USD retreats further, falls below 1.3400
After hitting 1.3485, a fresh yearly high, GBP/USD turned south amid upbeat US data backed a corrective advance in the extremely oversold greenback.
XAU/USD fails to test $2K for now but there is a stubborn support nearby
Gold has been pushing higher once again on Tuesday following on from gains seen on Monday. The price of the yellow metal has been positive since Fed Chair Powell confirmed the FOMC will switch to an average inflation target along with targeted employment levels.
Ready for a bull run in the cryptomarket?
Ethereum shows a pattern comparable to the one seen in 2017 prior to the bullish outburst. Bitcoin is lagging behind but could catch up in the next sessions. Ripple follows the market and leaves behind the passivity of previous months.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.