Oil Price Analysis: WTI consolidates little after huge January drop

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is having a small consolidation after a huge selloff in January. 
  • Immediate resistance is seen at $52 a barrel.
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was sold off consistently throughout January. The market is having a small rebound from $50 a barrel while trading well below the main SMAs. 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
Black gold is having a small consolidation below the main SMAs as bears are looking for an extension of the bear trend below the 49.60 level. On the flip side, bulls might try to defend the important psychological level at $50 a barrel. A daily break above 52 and 54 could lead to a deeper retracement up towards the 55 figure. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 51.1
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 51.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.42
Daily SMA50 58.1
Daily SMA100 56.94
Daily SMA200 57.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 51.96
Previous Daily Low 49.44
Previous Weekly High 54.37
Previous Weekly Low 51.05
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 49.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 48.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 47.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 52.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 53.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 54.76

 

 

