Oil Price Analysis: WTI challenging one-week highs near $27.50 per barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI recovery is accelerating and approaching the May’s highs. 
  • Since the overall trend is bearish the $28.00 per barrel resistance can be a tough nut to crack.  
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
The crude oil recovery is picking up steam as the market is trading near 5-week highs and nearing the 28.00 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As WTI is in a dominant bear trend the mentioned resistance can be hard to surpass in the medium-term. Conversely, sellers need a daily close below the 24.00/22.00 support zone in order to reclaim the 2020 lows. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 28.00, 32.00
Support: 24.00, 22.00
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 27.49
Today Daily Change 1.58
Today Daily Change % 6.10
Today daily open 25.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.64
Daily SMA50 26.46
Daily SMA100 40.83
Daily SMA200 48.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.93
Previous Daily Low 25.22
Previous Weekly High 27.52
Previous Weekly Low 19.77
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

